Arizona, UCLA flipflop No. 3 and No. 7 rankings heading into Thursday's rematch at McKale

Looks like the Pac-12 has spared the Wildcats having to play two three-game weeks in a row.

The conference rescheduled two other games for the week of Feb. 14 -- WSU at Oregon on Feb. 14 and CU at OSU on Feb. 15 -- meaning UA's game at USC will not be made up that week. Arizona is already playing a third game next week, because its make-up game at ASU was moved to Feb. 7.

It appears the best solution for Arizona is if the UA-USC game in L.A. were to be played on Feb. 22. That would put it before the Wildcats' Utah-Colorado trip but avoid having them play a three-game week the week before the Pac-12 Tournament, which would be the case if it was scheduled for Feb. 28 or March 1.

The last two sets of rescheduled Pac-12 games have been announced with two weeks' notice, giving enough time for teams to redo travel and arena plans but not so far ahead that other COVID issues are more likely to force other changes.