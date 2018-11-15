During a timeout in the second half of Arizona's 79-46 win over UTEP on Wednesday, a number of Sean Miller’s best players made videoboard appearances to wish him a happy birthday.
Then, while UTEP shot free throws, the UA student section shouted out its own happy birthday wish.
There were a couple of odd things about that. One is that the laser-focused Miller actually paid attention to it all: He says he actually heard the students’ chants during the free throws, and that he appreciated the messages.
The second was that Miller’s birthday isn’t until Saturday, though it’s a big one (50) and he’ll be on Maui when that happens, so maybe it was time to acknowledge it.
So birthday wishes it was.
“I appreciate everybody wishing me happy birthday,” Miller said. “It kind of caught me off-guard because, one, it isn’t my birthday, and two, it was kind of in the middle of the game so I wasn’t sure what to do, really. But I appreciate everybody acknowledging it. When you turn 50 I think that number means more than maybe the other 49.”
Miller’s other big number Wednesday was 250, the number of games he’s now won at Arizona over his nine-plus seasons against 74 losses.
He made less of a deal about that, except to praise others.
“It doesn’t mean much at Arizona, you know what I mean?” Miller said. “With coach (Lute) Olson, I’ve probably got, what, about 300 left to even come close to him? So the bar is pretty high there.”
He’s correct there. Olson was 589-187 over his 24 seasons at Arizona.
But Miller went on, using the occasion to express thanks.
“I’ve been very fortunate that I’ve had the opportunity to have two things, really three,” he said. “One, in my time at Arizona we’ve had unreal support for our basketball program, from the top down, fan support, administration… our people they do what they need to help us win. The renovation in McKale is a great example of that.
“We didn’t have to do that but because we did it, we keep moving forward. We have a really good staff right now and first and foremost is our players. We’ve had a great run of not only terrific players but great kids as well. You put all that together and there’s a lot of coaches that can win with those things and hopefully we can continue.”
Though their efforts haven't come against great competition —Arizona’s nonconference strength of schedule now rates No. 332 in Kenpom – the Wildcats have put up good defensive numbers so far.
Over three games, they’ve held opponents to 55.7 points, 34.5 percent shooting overall, 35.9 percent shooting from 2-point range and 31.7 percent 3-point shooting, while averaging three blocks and 7.3 steals per game. Opponents have averaged 17 turnovers against them.
Asked what he thinks of his defense after three games, Miller said it was “growing.” He transitioned into his concern about rebounding, too.
“We have to be able to pressure the other team and be smart with our pressure,” Miller said. “When a shot goes up we can’t be dismantled on the defensive glass, we can’t let these teams get second shots and put fouls on our team because we can’t rebound. With our lack of size, we have to make up for it by having five guys determined and blocking out, and guys who don’t start coming in the game and really contributing in that area.
“For the most part it usually starts with individual players. Dylan (Smith), Emmanuel Akot, Chase Jeter, those three three are really standing out in setting the tone that defense is important. There’s gonna be times when we have to win when the ball doesn’t go in and a lot of times that’s the difference between a good and a not so good season.
“We’re working really hard at it. Our team is a group of guys who believe they can do it. We’ll see. Even in Maui, it’s going to be tough to judge us.
“It’s like last year in the Bahamas. I know it didn’t work out for us but if we had played that same tournament in February it would have been different story. And we played without one of our best players, Rawle Alkins. There will be teams in this tournament that are missing players and maybe a team that doesn’t play well, but we’re gonna learn a lot and grow and hopefully we can leave with a couple of wins.”
The Wildcats have been aiming to shoot more 3-pointers this season, but Miller is more concerned about quality than volume at this point. UA has hit only 31.1 percent of its 3-pointers, ranking 222 nationally so far, according to Kenpom.
“We have to take good 3s. It’s not equal opportunity. That really hurt us last year in the Bahamas," Miller said. "We went down there, and there were a number of guys taking shots who didn’t understand the time, score, circumstance. We have to take a great 3-point shot and if they don’t present themselves then we can’t take them just to take them. That’s No. 1.
“And confidence, Dylan (Smith) is a guy that sometimes his confidence can waver. You saw Brandon Williams, he didn’t shoot the ball really well the first two games but tonight he did. Ryan Luther only took two shots. We can’t let that happen. We have to find him a way to get shots because he’s one of our best three point shooters. I think what you see there is a work in progress.”
Brandon Williams was 6 of 20 from the field over his first two games but was 6 for 12 on Wednesday, making 2 of 3 3-pointers he tried.
“I’m just taking shots I know I’m capable of making,” Williams said. “I’m gonna take those and I’m confident I’m gonna hit them.”
Miller went back to Luther later in his postgame news conference. Luther had six rebounds and drew two fouls, but went only 1 for 2 from the field, both 3-point shots.
“We have to run more things for Ryan Luther,” Miller said. “He’s almost unselfish to a fault. He’s a great teammate. And he’s a very good shooter. He can go inside as well but for him to go in and play 24 minutes and take two shots -- we have to do a better job as coaches to put him in a position to get more looks than that.”
Smith dipped back into his slump, missing all five shots he took (two from 3-point range) after hitting 4 of 8 against Cal Poly.
Miller indicated Smith rushed his shot too often.
“The more time you have to shoot it, the higher chance it will have to go in,” Miller said. “He forgot tonight -- a couple of times, he took challenged one and, let’s face it, the challenged 3-point shots are hard to make and a lot of times it’s fools gold, it’s setting you up in the future to go back to being a low percentage shooter.”
Smith wasn’t UA's only problem from 3. Arizona hit just 4 of 16 overall, with Akot and Justin Coleman also missing three 3s each.
“Part of it tonight is looking at the 16 3s: Were they all good? How many of them did we not need to take?" Miller said. "That’s something we have to teach our team.”
Asked about the video reviews he’s done with Akot and Smith, which Arizona has posted to its website and social media, Miller said it was easy to do because “that’s really what we do every day.”
“You guys may not see that but it’s really we do,” Miller said. “It’s really good for our players as well because you get a chance to know them. It accomplishes a lot of different things. Mostly I’m trying to reward our fans, to allow them to really know the most they can about our team and what we’re doing, whether it’s good or bad in terms of coming off of a loss, but I think that’s something that we’re gonna do all year.”
Our full game coverage is attached, along with PDFs of the box score, UA stats and the Maui Invitational bracket. UA opens with Iowa State on Monday at 7 p.m. MT, with Bill Walton doing the color for ESPNU.