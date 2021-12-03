 Skip to main content
Arizona-Washington basketball game rescheduled for Jan. 25
University of Arizona vs Washington

Arizona guard Bennedict Mathurin, left, and center Christian Koloko smother Washington forward Nate Roberts during the teams' February game in McKale Center. COVID-19 issues within the Huskies' program forced Washington to postpone Thursday's scheduled Pac-12 opener. The teams will instead play Jan. 25 in McKale Center.

 Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star

Arizona's postponed game with Washington has been rescheduled for Jan. 25 at McKale Center.

The Wildcats were scheduled to open the Pac-12 season by hosting the Huskies on Thursday, but Washington said it could not play the game due to COVID-19 issues within its program.

Tickets for the original Dec. 2 date will be honored on Jan. 25. Ticket holders who can't make the new date are being asked to call Arizona's ticket office at (520) 621-2287; the school did not say if refunds will be offered. The game will be televised on Pac-12 Arizona at a time to be announced.

Arizona was not in favor of rescheduling but wanted the home game, having reported an average of $400,000 in ticket sales for each game at McKale in pre-COVID-19 years. The Jan. 25 date was the only one remaining this season that the Wildcats could choose without significant imposition, though it still forces them to play three games in six days.

Arizona will play at Cal on Sunday, Jan. 23 in an afternoon game, returning to Tucson via charter flight in the evening. They'll then have one full day to prepare for Washington before taking on ASU on Jan. 29.

Washington also backed out of Sunday's scheduled home game against UCLA,  but that one will not be made up. Because the game was in Seattle, UCLA could easily refuse and not lose any gate revenue, while the Huskies may not have wanted to play the fifth-ranked Bruins anyway.

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

