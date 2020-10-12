 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Widcats reportedly offer scholarship to French big man Mady Traore

Arizona Widcats reportedly offer scholarship to French big man Mady Traore

  • Updated
Arizona Wildcats basketball recruiting logo new 2018

Arizona's continued international recruiting has resulted in a reported scholarship offer to 2022 big man Mady Traore of France.

Now playing for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland, Traore does not appear to have a recruiting profile available but has been listed with the Team Takeover club and a video clip says he has a 7-foot-3 wingspan.

Arizona has seven international scholarship players this season, including French forward Daniel Batcho.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News