Arizona Widcats reportedly offer scholarship to French big man Mady Traore

Arizona's continued international recruiting has resulted in a reported scholarship offer to 2022 big man Mady Traore of France.
Now playing for Bishop Walsh School in Maryland, Traore does not appear to have a recruiting profile available but has been listed with the Team Takeover club and a video clip says he has a 7-foot-3 wingspan.
Arizona has seven international scholarship players this season, including French forward Daniel Batcho.
