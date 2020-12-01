 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats add Dec. 12 men's basketball game against New Mexico State

  • Updated
111819-spt-ua bk-p26.JPG

UA’s Zeke Nnaji, right, and Jemarl Baker Jr., left, surround New Mexico State’s Jabari Rice during the second half of a game at McKale Center on Nov. 17, 2019.

 Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star

On the same day its Pac-12 opener against Colorado was postponed, Arizona announced it has scheduled New Mexico State for a Dec. 12 game at McKale Center.

NMSU was not on Arizona's original schedule this season but the matchup increasingly appeared destined to happen at some point, considering that the Wildcats had two of their first three nonconference games canceled -- and the fact that New Mexico State has housed itself at the Arizona Grand Resort & Spa in Phoenix because of COVID-related restrictions in New Mexico and has been looking for opponents.

Arizona is now back to its original load of seven nonconference games but its Saturday game with Northern Colorado appears doubtful since the Bears have been paused since Nov. 25 for COVID issues. A Northern Colorado spokesman said Tuesday the UA game was still scheduled to be played as of then.

Arizona and UTEP had been talking about rescheduling their canceled Nov. 29 game, while the Wildcats and NAU have already rescheduled their canceled Nov. 25 game to Dec. 7. The Wildcats wouldn't need to play UTEP unless Saturday's game or another nonconference game is canceled.

The Arizona-Colorado game is expected to be rescheduled but the Wildcats might have trouble fitting it in before Christmas if all their other games are played as scheduled. They are expected to meet for a second time on Feb. 6 at Boulder, Colo.

Arizona's schedule as of now:

ARIZONA'S 2020-21 MEN'S BASKETBALL SCHEDULE

Nov. 25: NAU — POSTPONED

Nov. 27: ARIZONA 75, GRAMBLING STATE 55

Nov. 29:: UTEP — POSTPONED

Wednesday: COLORADO — POSTPONED

Saturday: NORTHERN COLORADO, noon (Pac-12 Networks)

Monday: NAU (rescheduled from Nov. 25), 7 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 9: CAL STATE BAKERSFIELD, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 12: NEW MEXICO STATE, time and TV TBA

Dec. 16: CAL BAPTIST, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 19: at Stanford, time TBA (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 22: MONTANA, 5 p.m. (Pac-12 Networks)

Dec. 31: at Washington, time and TV TBA

Jan. 2: at Washington State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 7: USC, time and TV TBA

Jan. 9: UCLA, time and TV TBA

Jan. 14: at Oregon State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 16: at Oregon, time and TV TBA

Jan. 21: at Arizona State, time and TV TBA

Jan. 28: STANFORD, time and TV TBA

Jan. 30: CAL, time and TV TBA

Feb. 4: at Utah, time and TV TBA

Feb. 6: at Colorado, time and TV TBA

Feb. 11: OREGON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 13: OREGON, time and TV TBA

Feb. 18: at UCLA, time and TV TBA

Feb. 20: at USC, time and TV TBA

Feb. 25: WASHINGTON STATE, time and TV TBA

Feb. 27: WASHINGTON, time and TV TBA

March 6: ARIZONA STATE, time and TV TBA

* Southwest Classic multi-team event

