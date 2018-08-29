Arizona has added 6-foot-6 guard Alec Spence of St. Louis as a walk-on, giving the Wildcats 15 total players.
Playing for Mary Institute and Saint Louis Country Day School in St. Louis in 2016-17, Spence was named Metro League Player of the Year after averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 rebounds and 4.6 assists. He helped lead the school to a 19-9 record and a third consecutive district title game appearance.
The Arizona roster now has 12 scholarship players, counting former walk-on Jake DesJardins, and three walk-ons: Spence, guard Kory Jones and forward Matt Weyand.