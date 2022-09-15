Arizona Wildcats add Morgan State to complete nonconference schedule

Arizona added a Dec. 22 game with Morgan State to finish its nonconference schedule.
The Wildcats had been trying to fill the final nonconference home game with an opponent on Nov. 14 but, when that didn't work, opted to squeeze in another pre-Christmas date.
After hosting Tennessee on Dec. 17 at McKale Center, the Wildcats had been scheduled to face Montana State on Dec. 21 and then break for Christmas. But now the Montana State game was moved back to Dec. 20 and the Morgan State game was added for Dec. 22.
Here’s how the Wildcats’ schedule looks as of now (exact dates for the last 18 Pac-12 games are expected to be announced soon):
Sept. 30 Red Blue Game
Oct. 22 Saint Mary's (closed scrimmage), at Phoenix
Nov. 1 Western Oregon (exhibition)
People are also reading…
Nov. 7 Nicholls State (was NAU)
Nov. 11 Southern
Nov. 14 Home game vs opponent TBA
Nov. 17 Utah Tech
Nov. 21 Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2
Nov. 22 Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD
Nov. 23 Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD
Dec. 1 at Utah
Dec. 4 California
Dec. 10 Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas) 5:30 p.m., Ch. 11
Dec. 13 Home game vs opponent TBA
Dec. 17 Tennessee
Dec. 20 Montana State
Dec. 22 Morgan State
Dec. 29-Jan 2: At ASU
Jan. 4-8: Washington/WSU at McKale Center
Jan. 11-15 at Oregon/OSU
Jan. 18-22 UCLA/USC at McKale Center
Jan. 25-29 at Washington/WSU
Feb. 1-5 Oregon/OSU at McKale Center
Feb. 8-12 at Cal/Stanford
Feb. 15-19 Colorado/Utah at McKale Center
Feb. 22-26 ASU at McKale Center
March 1-4 at UCLA/USC
March 8-11 Pac-12 Tournament, Las Vegas