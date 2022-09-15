Arizona Wildcats add Morgan State to complete nonconference schedule

Arizona added a Dec. 22 game with Morgan State to finish its nonconference schedule.

The Wildcats had been trying to fill the final nonconference home game with an opponent on Nov. 14 but, when that didn't work, opted to squeeze in another pre-Christmas date.

After hosting Tennessee on Dec. 17 at McKale Center, the Wildcats had been scheduled to face Montana State on Dec. 21 and then break for Christmas. But now the Montana State game was moved back to Dec. 20 and the Morgan State game was added for Dec. 22.

Here’s how the Wildcats’ schedule looks as of now (exact dates for the last 18 Pac-12 games are expected to be announced soon):

Sept. 30 Red Blue Game

Oct. 22 Saint Mary's (closed scrimmage), at Phoenix

Nov. 1 Western Oregon (exhibition)

Nov. 7 Nicholls State (was NAU)

Nov. 11 Southern

Nov. 14 Home game vs opponent TBA

Nov. 17 Utah Tech

Nov. 21 Cincinnati, at Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Nov. 22 Ohio State or San Diego State, Maui Invitational, Lahaina, Hawaii, TBD

Nov. 23 Maui Invitational final game, Lahaina Hawaii, TBD

Dec. 1 at Utah

Dec. 4 California

Dec. 10 Indiana (MGM Grand Garden, Las Vegas) 5:30 p.m., Ch. 11

Dec. 13 Home game vs opponent TBA

Dec. 17 Tennessee

Dec. 20 Montana State

Dec. 22 Morgan State

Dec. 29-Jan 2: At ASU

Jan. 4-8: Washington/WSU at McKale Center

Jan. 11-15 at Oregon/OSU

Jan. 18-22 UCLA/USC at McKale Center

Jan. 25-29 at Washington/WSU

Feb. 1-5 Oregon/OSU at McKale Center

Feb. 8-12 at Cal/Stanford

Feb. 15-19 Colorado/Utah at McKale Center

Feb. 22-26 ASU at McKale Center

March 1-4 at UCLA/USC