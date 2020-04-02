Arizona Wildcats add Seattle grad transfer guard Terrell Brown to spring recruiting efforts
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats add Seattle grad transfer guard Terrell Brown to spring recruiting efforts

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo OLD DO NOT USE

Arizona is one of several teams that immediately reached out to potential grad transfer guard Terrell Brown, a first-team all-WAC player last season at Seattle University.

A second-team all-WAC pick last season, Brown averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 41.4%. Brown shot just 29.1% from 3-point territory but made it to the free-throw line an average of 5.9 times per game and hit free throws at a 78.4% rate.

A product of Seattle, Brown played two seasons for the Redhawks and one for a junior college, leaving him with one year of eligibility and the ability to play right away next season if he graduates.

He posted earlier Thursday that he was looking into a grad transfer season elsewhere while still keeping open the possibility of returning to Seattle U.

Arizona is seeking at least four or five players, at all positions, to fill out its 2020-21 roster. The Wildcats have eight players lined up now but only seven if Brandon Williams does not return, since they are losing four seniors plus freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News