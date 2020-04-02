Arizona Wildcats add Seattle grad transfer guard Terrell Brown to spring recruiting efforts

Arizona is one of several teams that immediately reached out to potential grad transfer guard Terrell Brown, a first-team all-WAC player last season at Seattle University.
Arizona, San Diego State, Boise State, Arkansas, Washington State, Washington , DePaul, and Oregon State have reached out to Seattle guard Terrell Brown since his transfer news today, he tells @RivalsPortal. Averaged 20.8 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists last season.— Corey Evans (@coreyevans_10) April 3, 2020
A second-team all-WAC pick last season, Brown averaged 20.7 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 41.4%. Brown shot just 29.1% from 3-point territory but made it to the free-throw line an average of 5.9 times per game and hit free throws at a 78.4% rate.
A product of Seattle, Brown played two seasons for the Redhawks and one for a junior college, leaving him with one year of eligibility and the ability to play right away next season if he graduates.
He posted earlier Thursday that he was looking into a grad transfer season elsewhere while still keeping open the possibility of returning to Seattle U.
Bet on yourself then double down... pic.twitter.com/HAegIktGsG— Brownieee (@TerrellNBrown) April 2, 2020
Arizona is seeking at least four or five players, at all positions, to fill out its 2020-21 roster. The Wildcats have eight players lined up now but only seven if Brandon Williams does not return, since they are losing four seniors plus freshmen Zeke Nnaji, Nico Mannion and Josh Green.
