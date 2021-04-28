Arizona Wildcats add three men's basketball support staffers with ties to Gonzaga

Gonzaga's coordinator of basketball administration last season, Benson was a former assistant coach at Grand Canyon, where his younger brother Casey transferred after having helped Oregon reach the 2017 Final Four.

TJ Benson played at Mesa Community College, Weber State and GCU, graduating from Weber State in 2009. He served as an assistant director of basketball operations at Boise State in 2011-12 before spending the next seven at GCU as operations director and assistant coach.

Nakagawa was a graduate assistant at Gonzaga for two seasons before spending the last three as the Zags' video coordinator. He is a 2016 graduate of Long Beach State, where he served as a manager and graduate assistant under head coach Dan Monson, the former Gonzaga head coach.

Bakamus was a walk-on player at Gonzaga who graduated in 2017 and spent the past three seasons as a graduate assistant at Baylor. Not surprisingly, Bakamus expressed mixed emotions over facing the Zags in the championship game last season.