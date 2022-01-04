Arizona Wildcats aim to add Saturday game while UCLA schedules Long Beach State

UCLA said only that fans won't be allowed to watch the Long Beach State game in person, USC said it won't allow fans to indoor events through Jan. 14, while Stanford said fans will be allowed to return to indoor games "as soon as appropriate."

Stanford's policy is expected to still be in effect if the Cardinal hosts Arizona on Jan. 20 as scheduled, taking away what is often a strong and vocal UA crowd at Maples Pavilion.

The restrictions add another wrench into the efforts to reschedule UA's postponed games at UCLA and USC, since neither Los Angeles school is likely to want to face UA without fans (and the extra gate revenue the Wildcats might generate).

UA and UCLA have been in discussions to make up their postponed Dec. 30 game on Jan. 11, and UCLA has not said if fans won't be allowed after Thursday's game with Long Beach State.