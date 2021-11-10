Arizona Wildcats announce signing of four-star big man Dylan Anderson of Gilbert Perry HS

Four-star center Dylan Anderson became the first official member of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, when the school announced his addition on the first morning of the fall signing period.

A formal signing ceremony was held at Perry, though Anderson sent in an official NLI to Arizona early Wednesday morning and the school announced his addition at 9:35 a.m.

Anderson committed to the Wildcats in April almost immediately after Tommy Lloyd was hired as UA's new head coach, since Anderson had also been recruited by Lloyd for Gonzaga.