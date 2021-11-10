 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats announce signing of four-star big man Dylan Anderson of Gilbert Perry HS
Dylan Anderson (44) played for Gilbert Perry at the Section 7 event in Glendale in June after committing to the Wildcats.

 Bruce Pascoe Arizona Daily Star

Four-star center Dylan Anderson became the first official member of Arizona's 2022 recruiting class Wednesday, when the school announced his addition on the first morning of the fall signing period.

A formal signing ceremony was held at Perry, though Anderson sent in an official NLI to Arizona early Wednesday morning and the school announced his addition at 9:35 a.m.

Anderson committed to the Wildcats in April almost immediately after Tommy Lloyd was hired as UA's new head coach, since Anderson had also been recruited by Lloyd for Gonzaga.

At the Section 7 high school event in Glendale last June, Anderson said he had assured Lloyd he would commit to Arizona if Lloyd was hired, and then he "committed" to special assistant TJ Benson. 

Lloyd "called me after I committed,” Anderson said. “I was mainly talking to TJ about it.”

Arizona is expected to add only Anderson during the fall signing period but Lloyd has been using a more selective recruiting strategy and, if needed, is expected to add international players or transfers in the spring.

