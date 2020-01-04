Arizona Wildcats beat ASU 75-47 at McKale Center in Pac-12 season opener

Two weeks off and countless Sean Miller messages may have made a difference for the Arizona Wildcats.
After losing three of four games to finish nonconference play last month, Arizona beat ASU 75-47 in its Pac-12 opener Saturday with the sort of balanced, efficient attack that Miller has been imploring them to have, especially on the break and inside with forward Zeke Nnaji.
While the Wildcats hit just 4 of 15 3-pointers, they avoided taking many of the ill-advised shots Miller had been upset about, hitting 47 percent overall with 25 fast-break points. Nnaji led the way with 17 points and 11 rebounds.
ASU made things even easier on the Wildcats by making just 8 of 19 free throws. The Sun Devils shot just 30.5 percent overall, never really challenging to win a third straight game against the Wildcats after sweeping them last season for the first time in a decade.
The win moved UA to 11-3 overall and 1-0 in the Pac-12, in which the Wildcats will next face predicted conference winner Oregon on Thursday in Eugene.
ASU dropped to 9-5 and 0-1.
The Wildcats’ offense dipped early in the second half, with UA hitting just 5 of 16 shots through the first eight minutes. During that stretch, Josh Green and ASU’s Jaelen House picked up technical fouls during a verbal exchange during the end of a play.
But Nnaji had a dunk and a layup inside to give UA a 70-39 lead heading into the final 3:27 and the Wildcats coasted from there.
Miller turned more often to freshman center Christian Koloko over Ira Lee off the bench in the second half. Koloko had six points and five rebounds through in his first seven minutes played, including dunks in each half.
The Wildcats continued to shoot poorly from long range early in the second half, hitting just1 of 6 to start the second half while ASU twice cut their lead to 16. But they took advantage of several fast-break opportunities, including an uncontested dunk by Green after he rebounded an ASU free throw and ran easily downcourt, a layup from Green off Mannion’s rebound and assist, and a dunk from Nnaji after he stole the ball from ASU’s Remy Martin, giving UA a 63-37 lead with 7:24 left.
In the first half, Nnaji led a balanced and patient attack while Arizona took a 36-17 halftime lead.
Nnaji had 10 points and six rebounds while hitting 3 of 4 from the field while the Wildcats shot 50 percent overall, after Miller had complained they were taking too many ill-advised shots and not feeding Nnaji the ball enough.
However, UA guard Nico Mannion left the Wildcats’ bench briefly during the first half after bruising his knee and played only 12 minutes in the half. Mannion, who suffered back trouble during in the nonconference season, had only two points and two assists with two turnovers.
The Sun Devils shot just 25.9 percent from the field and missed their first six free throws.
Arizona took a 16-9 lead over the first eight minutes with four assists on their first seven baskets, shooting 7 for 12 to that point.
Guard Dylan Smith started the trend while resuming his starting role after being sat out for the entire second half of UA’s Dec. 21 loss to St. John’s. With the ball inside the arc but no easy shot open, he dished to Nnaji as he raced along the baseline, and Nnaji put it in.
The Wildcats continued careful play throughout the middle of the first half and, with just under four minutes left to play, were shooting 12 for 23 from the field with only five turnovers while outrebounding ASU 18-11.
While Mannion was limited, the Wildcats received forward Stone Gettings back for the first time since he suffered a concussion and fractured cheekbone against Penn on Nov. 29. Gettings rejoined the Wildcats for practices after Christmas break while wearing a mask but was cleared to play without a mask for Saturday’s game.
Upon entering eight minutes into Saturdays’ game, Gettings received a warm round of applause and then pulled down a rebound and hit a turnaround jumper on UA’s next possession.
The Sun Devils, meanwhile, had big man Romello White available after he sprained an ankle on Dec. 28 against Texas Southern.