LAS VEGAS — Arizona’s revenge tour through the Pac-12 Tournament continued Friday, fittingly toward an opportunity to face UCLA in the championship game.

Having already beaten every team that has beaten them this season, the Wildcats (27-6) this time held ASU to just 32.3% shooting en route to a 78-59 win that avenged their 89-88 loss at McKale Center — and potentially damaged the Sun Devils’ NCAA Tournament hopes in the process.

Arizona’s win came a day after UA beat Stanford in the quarterfinals to avenge a Feb. 11 loss at Maples Pavilion — and set up a rubber-match title game with UCLA on Saturday at 8:30 p.m. MT.

The Wildcats beat the Bruins 84-76 to win the tournament title last season, and the teams split a pair of games this season, with UCLA winning 82-73 a week ago at Pauley Pavilion.

ASU dropped to 22-12 and likely will enter Selection Sunday sitting squarely on the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Oumar Ballo posted a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds, while Azuolas Tubelis had 17 points and nine rebounds for UA, which shot 57.4% from the field.

The Wildcats received point guard Kerr Kriisa back full time after he suffered a right shoulder injury against Stanford in the semifinals. Kriisa shot just 2 of 8 from the field, going 1 for 7 from 3-point range, but still managed five assists to no turnovers in a 30-minute effort.

Kriisa said he “kind of dislocated” his right shoulder during contact with Stanford’s Brandon Angel during the second half of the Wildcats’ quarterfinal win on Thursday but vowed to be “100%” Friday. He went through warmups fully, spending an extended time shooting free throws, and hit the first shot of the game.

Kriisa missed the first six 3-pointers he tried, but by the time he hit the seventh, the Wildcats were able to take control of the game. Kriisa held his arms out in celebration, with the 3 giving UA a 68-54 lead with 4:23 to go.

Arizona led all but two minutes Friday but for most of the game only by single digits.

Up by seven at halftime, Arizona couldn’t extend its lead early in the second half while ASU made 8 of 14 shots through the first eight minutes. ASU also pulled within seven, 56-49, at the 8:46 mark, after Arizona committed four turnovers in less than four minutes.

The Sun Devils pulled within 56-52 after Devan Cambridge scored inside, but UA rattled off seven straight points over the next 73 seconds: Ballo made a layup and hook shot, then blocked a shot from ASU’s Frankie Collins that led to a 3-pointer from Pelle Larsson.

During the regular season, Arizona and UCLA split a pair of games, with each team winning on its home court.

On Jan. 21 at McKale Center, Arizona won its first game scoring in the 50s in seven years, beating UCLA 58-52 by holding the Bruins to just 31.3% shooting. The Wildcats made UCLA standouts Jaime Jaquez (5-for-17), Tyger Campbell (5 for 18) and Jaylen Clark (4 for 13) work hard from the field. For UA, post players Ballo (16) and Tubelis (14) combined for 30 points while Courtney Ramey added another 11 while hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers.

On March 4 in Los Angeles, UCLA spotted Arizona a 13-2 lead but came back to dominate most of the time in an 82-73 win. Arizona shot 47.4%, but the Wildcats were outrebounded 38-32 and coughed up 17 turnovers that led to 16 UCLA points.

However, since then the Bruins lost wing Jaylen Clark to a reported Achilles’ injury, while center Adem Bona went down with a shoulder injury in UCLA’s semifinal win over Oregon on Friday. His status is unknown.

The Bruins actually played their best down the stretch without Bona.

“People say you don’t have this guy or that guy. It would be different if you didn’t have anybody to put in,” UCLA coach Mick Cronin said. “We got guys on scholarship for a reason. They practice hard, we prepare them for a reason. We tell them all year, ‘Your moment’s going to come in March, and we’re going to need you.’”

No. 8 Arizona 78, Arizona St. 59 ARIZONA ST. (22-12) Washington 3-7 2-2 8, Des.Cambridge 3-10 0-0 8, Dev.Cambridge 3-8 1-2 7, Collins 4-14 2-2 11, Horne 3-9 3-4 9, Neal 4-9 1-2 11, Brennan 0-1 2-4 2, Gaffney 1-4 0-0 3, Muhammad 0-3 0-0 0, Boakye 0-0 0-0 0, Burno 0-0 0-0 0, Olmsted 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 21-65 11-16 59. ARIZONA (27-6) A.Tubelis 8-11 1-3 17, Ballo 7-10 0-2 14, Kriisa 2-8 0-1 5, Ramey 3-7 0-0 9, Henderson 4-8 4-5 14, Larsson 4-7 1-3 11, Boswell 2-2 0-0 6, Anderson 0-0 0-0 0, Bal 1-1 0-0 2, Borovicanin 0-1 0-0 0, Veesaar 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-55 6-14 78. Halftime: Arizona 35-28. 3-Point Goals: Arizona St. 6-26 (Neal 2-5, Des.Cambridge 2-7, Collins 1-4, Gaffney 1-4, Muhammad 0-1, Horne 0-2, Dev.Cambridge 0-3), Arizona 10-19 (Ramey 3-5, Boswell 2-2, Henderson 2-2, Larsson 2-3, Kriisa 1-7). Rebounds: Arizona St. 24 (Washington, Dev.Cambridge 6), Arizona 39 (Ballo 10). Assists: Arizona St. 13 (Collins 5), Arizona 23 (Kriisa 7). Total Fouls: Arizona St. 15, Arizona 17.