No. 7 Arizona beats No. 3 UCLA, avenges last week's loss in Los Angeles

Arizona pretty much flipped the script of its 16-point loss at UCLA last week on Thursday, shooting 48% from the field and keeping the Bruins to just 38.9% in a 76-66 win over UCLA at McKale Center.

During UA's 75-59 loss to UCLA on Jan. 25 at Pauley Pavilion, the Bruins shot 50% while holding the Wildcats to 32.2%.

Dalen Terry led the Wildcats with 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists while Kerr Kriisa had 16 points on 4-of-14 shooting with five assists. Both were scoreless on Jan. 25, when Kriisa shot 0 for 12 from the field and Terry was 0 for 5.

Jaime Jaquez, returning from a sprained ankle suffered last Saturday against Stanford, led the Bruins with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.

The win moved Arizona to 18-2 and into a half-game lead over UCLA for first place in the Pac-12 at 8-1 heading into a Saturday game against USC at McKale Center. The Bruins dropped to 16-3 overall and 8-2.

UCLA had cut what were Arizona leads of up to 17 points all the way to just three, 64-61, with four minutes to go. But Christian Koloko hit 3 of 4 free throws and Kriisa, who had made just 2 of 9 three-pointers to that point, hit a third with 1:48 left to give UA a 70-61 lead.