Arizona Wildcats block 10 Cal Baptist shots in the first half, take 40-33 halftime lead

Bennedict Mathurin had 11 points while Arizona blocked 10 California Baptist shots en route to a 40-33 halftime lead over the Lancers on Saturday at McKale Center.
Christian Koloko had four blocks in the half, while Oumar Ballo had three and Azuolas Tubelis had two. Mathurin blocked the other shot while scoring his 11 points on 4 for 6 shooting.
All the blocks helped drop CBU's first-half shooting percentage to 33.3 after the Lancers hit their first six shots while taking an early 18-7 lead over Arizona. The Lancers had eight offensive rebounds but did not score a single second-chance point off them.
The Wildcats shot 48.4% for the half after missing 10 of their first 14 shots, and outscored the Lancers 20-6 in the paint.
The teams played six minutes toward the end of half within one possession of each other, before Mathurin made a layup and hit a 3 to give the Wildcats a 36-30 lead.
The Lancers jumped out to leads of 13-3 and 18-7 early while hitting their first six shots of the game, five of which came from beyond the 3-point arc. Reed Nottage had two 3s early for CBU and Ty Rowell then hit 3 3s, the last one making it 18-7 heading into the first media timeout at 15:56.
But while the Lancers missed their next five shots after the timeout, the Wildcats’ offense was still sputtering. They made just 4 of 14 shots through the first eight minutes of the game, with Cal Baptist still ahead 22-12.
It wasn’t until Justin Kier gave the Wildcats a spark on the bench midway through the game that UA began behaving normally. Kier hit 1 of 2 free throws, drove inside for a layup and then hit a 3 to cut CBU’s lead to 22-18 while a three-point play from Mathurin and a 3-pointer from Pelle Larsson gave UA a 24-22 lead with nine minutes left in the half.
The Wildcats are playing for a fourth straight game without forward Kim Aiken for unexplained reasons. They are also missing reserve wing Tautvilas Tubelis, who has a hand injury. Aiken has not been present for any of the four games while Tubelis is watching Saturday's game in a red polo shirt.
Saturday’s game is the last one Arizona will host at McKale Center until Jan. 13, when the Wildcats are scheduled to play Colorado. Arizona has one more game remaining before taking a short Christmas break, at Tennessee next Wednesday.
Photos: University of Arizona hosts Cal Baptist, NCAA men's basketball
