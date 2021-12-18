Arizona Wildcats block 10 Cal Baptist shots in the first half, take 40-33 halftime lead

Bennedict Mathurin had 11 points while Arizona blocked 10 California Baptist shots en route to a 40-33 halftime lead over the Lancers on Saturday at McKale Center.

Christian Koloko had four blocks in the half, while Oumar Ballo had three and Azuolas Tubelis had two. Mathurin blocked the other shot while scoring his 11 points on 4 for 6 shooting.

All the blocks helped drop CBU's first-half shooting percentage to 33.3 after the Lancers hit their first six shots while taking an early 18-7 lead over Arizona. The Lancers had eight offensive rebounds but did not score a single second-chance point off them.

The Wildcats shot 48.4% for the half after missing 10 of their first 14 shots, and outscored the Lancers 20-6 in the paint.

The teams played six minutes toward the end of half within one possession of each other, before Mathurin made a layup and hit a 3 to give the Wildcats a 36-30 lead.

The Lancers jumped out to leads of 13-3 and 18-7 early while hitting their first six shots of the game, five of which came from beyond the 3-point arc. Reed Nottage had two 3s early for CBU and Ty Rowell then hit 3 3s, the last one making it 18-7 heading into the first media timeout at 15:56.