Arizona Wildcats blow 16-point lead in second half but beat Wichita State 82-78 in overtime

LAS VEGAS – Running into their first extended bout with adversity this season, the Arizona Wildcats survived.

It just took an extra five minutes to do it.

In a 82-78 overtime win over Wichita State in a Main Event game Friday at T-Mobile Arena, Arizona gave away a 16-point second half lead but made up for it by keeping the Shockers scoreless for the first three and a half minutes of overtime. Then UA hung on near the end of overtime when Wichita State cut the game to a single possession again.

It was the sort of rocky experience UA coach Tommy Lloyd had said he expected the Wildcats would be heading into, so he was not surprised to see it actually happen in just their fourth game of the season.

"One hundred percent," Lloyd said. "High-level basketball is not always a thing of beauty. It can be a rock fight, and that's exactly what it was today. They're scrappy and (we had) 22 turnovers and we've got to tighten up our fundamentals.

"But in a game situation, you don't have time to do breakdown drills. You've got to get on to the next play and respond. And I thought our guys did an awesome job of responding to a lot of difficult situations."