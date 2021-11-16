Arizona Wildcats blow out well-traveled North Dakota State, 97-45, at McKale Center

There’s a reason college basketball teams rarely play two back-to-back road games in different time zones, but North Dakota State tried to do just that Tuesday at McKale Center after going down to the wire Monday at UNLV.

Arizona took full advantage.

In their 97-45 win over the Bison, which were cramming in the two games as add-ons to this weekend’s Las Vegas Main Event, the Wildcats pounced early to take an 11-0 run. They led by up to 24 in the first half before NDSU’s Willie Guy hit a three-quarter-court shot at the halftime buzzer. Then they stomped all over the Bison after halftime.

Five players scored in double figures for Arizona, led again by center Christian Koloko, who had 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks. Bennedict Mathurin and Azuolas Tubelis each had 15 points, with Mathurin hitting 3 of 5 3-pointers, while Kerr Kriisa hit 4 of 8 3s to score 12 points. Center Oumar Ballo added 10 points and seven rebounds off the bench.

Combined with UA’s 104-50 win over UTRGV on Friday, it was the first time the Wildcats had beaten multiple opponents by 50 points in the same season since 1996-97, when they beat Robert Morris by 64 and Oregon State by 51. UA had not beaten opponents by 50 or more in back to back games since 1920-21.