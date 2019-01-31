Arizona freshman guard Brandon Williams will not play Thursday night against ASU with a right knee sprain he suffered at UCLA on Saturday.
However, the Wildcats are expected to get center Chase Jeter back on the floor after he missed UA's two losses in Los Angeles last week with a sore back. Jeter is not expected to start but may play off the bench.
Williams came out to run through UA's early warmups, which were watched closely by ASU coach Bobby Hurley, but apparently was doing it as a decoy. When the Wildcats came back for warmups 30 minutes before Thursday's game, Williams sat on the bench in sweats.
At that point, UA announced Williams would not play.
Williams is Arizona's third-leading scorer with 12 points per game, and scored 19 in his last time out at UCLA.