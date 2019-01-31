Arizona center Chase Jeter throws down a dunk, jumping and shooting during warms ups before the Wildcats take on Arizona State at Wells Fargo Arena, Thursday, January 31, 2019, Tempe, Ariz.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona freshman guard Brandon Williams will not play Thursday night against ASU with a right knee sprain he suffered at UCLA on Saturday.

However, the Wildcats are expected to get center Chase Jeter back on the floor after he missed UA's two losses in Los Angeles last week with a sore back. Jeter is not expected to start but may play off the bench.

Williams came out to run through UA's early warmups, which were watched closely by ASU coach Bobby Hurley, but apparently was doing it as a decoy. When the Wildcats came back for warmups 30 minutes before Thursday's game, Williams sat on the bench in sweats. 

At that point, UA announced Williams would not play.

Williams is Arizona's third-leading scorer with 12 points per game, and scored 19 in his last time out at UCLA.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Contact sports reporter Bruce Pascoe at 573-4146 or bpascoe@tucson.com. On Twitter @brucepascoe

Tags

Sportswriter for the Arizona Daily Star covering Arizona Wildcats basketball