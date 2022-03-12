Arizona Wildcats capture Pac-12 Tournament championship with 84-76 win over UCLA

The Wildcats were playing their second game without point guard Kerr Kriisa, who sprained his right ankle on Friday in UA’s 84-80 quarterfinal win over Stanford. Super senior Justin Kier started in his place but the Wildcats thrived with Dalen Terry and Pelle Larsson also adding ballhandling help.

Arizona shot 66.7% in the second half to break away after shooting under 40% in the first half, when the Bruins took a 40-35 lead.

Having erased an early second-half deficits 12 points, Arizona led 78-72 entering the final three minutes, having made 15 of 22 shots from the field and all nine free throws in the second half to that point. Christian Koloko helped the Wildcats hang on from there, dunking inside off an assist from Pelle Larsson and then blocking a shot by UCLA’s Jaime Jaquez on the other end.

Arizona trailed 40-35 at halftime and by up to 12 points early in the second half, with UCLA taking a 53-41 lead when Johnny Juzang hit a 3-pointer three minutes after halftime. But the Wildcats held UCLA to just 31% over the first 10 minutes of the second half, allowing them to gain a five-point lead, 63-58, by going on a 22-5 run midway through the second half.