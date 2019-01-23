Arizona center Chase Jeter appears questionable to play Thursday at USC after suffering a hard fall that led to back spasms Saturday against Oregon State.
UA coach Sean Miller said that X-rays on Jeter’s back were negative and that he “did a little bit of practicing” on Wednesday but would not estimate Jeter’s chances of playing against the Trojans. Jeter sat out practices on Monday and Tuesday.
“I would categorize Chase as he’s making progress,” Miller said after Wednesday's practice. “When you have a lower back injury, there’s stiffness that’s just overwhelming. It affects your movement and it strips you of your confidence to some degree. Because every time that you turn and land, or get ready to jump, you really think about it.
“He’s feeling better. It’s not as if he’s feeling worse. It’s just it happened on Saturday afternoon and today is Wednesday so I’m sure a week from today he’ll feel a lot better than he does right now.
"But I can’t really predict how ready he’ll be for tomorrow’s game and how ready or available he’ll be for Saturday. I’m hopeful that by tonight, tomorrow he keeps making progress. He did a little bit of practicing here today but we’re gonna No. 1 just make sure he’s all set, that he feels good about the progress that he makes and that he’s confident.”
Miller, meanwhile, felt so lousy himself with an illness that he sat out Monday’s practice and remained less than full steam during Tuesday and Wednesday’s practices.
He did not make his Monday night radio show, postponed his Tuesday news conference until Wednesday morning, and then postponed it again to Wednesday afternoon, when he showed up between practice and the team's flight to Los Angeles.
“Thank goodness I don’t have to play,” Miller said.
Miller said it might have been the first time in 27 years he had missed a practice due to illness, and said two of his assistants were also sick. However, he said walk-on Matt Weyand is the only player who has been affected.
“Hopefully those guys can stay healthy,” Miller said.
USC hasn’t said if standout guard Kevin Porter Jr. will remain suspended after he was suspended for the past two games because of an unspecified conduct issue. But Miller said the Wildcats have been preparing for him anyway.
“He can score in bunches,” Miller said. “If there’s a chance someone is going to play, we assume they’re going to play.”