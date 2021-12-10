 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats' charter flight to Illinois diverted to Indianapolis because of low visibility

Arizona Wildcats' charter flight to Illinois diverted to Indianapolis because of low visibility

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo

The Arizona Wildcats may not get their normal pregame rest before Saturday's showdown at Illinois, with their charter flight diverted to Indianapolis on Friday evening reportedly because of low visibility.

The Wildcats left Tucson at 2:22 p.m. via a chartered iAero Airways 737 and were scheduled to arrive at the Champaign/Urbana airport., at 5:30 p.m. but circled around and were sent to Indianapolis. As of 7 p.m. Arizona time (8 p.m. in Champaign), a team spokesman said they were still in Indianapolis awaiting their next move.

Hans Dee, an Illinois student and journalist, first tweeted out news of the diversion.

The Wildcats are scheduled to face Illinois at 3 p.m. (4 p.m. local time in Illinois) on Saturday at State Farm Center in Champaign.

There have also been been issues with commercial flights in and out of Champaign/Urbana's Willard Airport on Friday.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Watch Now: Related Video

Tiger Woods announces return to golf 10 months after auto accident

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News