Arizona Wildcats' charter flight to Illinois diverted to Indianapolis, players Uber to Champaign

The Arizona Wildcats ran into what may have been their first test of adversity this season, with their charter flight diverted to Indianapolis on Friday evening because of low visibility before a showdown at Illinois on Saturday.

The Wildcats left Tucson at 2:22 p.m. via a chartered iAero Airways 737 and were scheduled to arrive at the Champaign/Urbana airport., at 5:30 p.m. but circled around in bad weather and were then sent to Indianapolis.

Upon arrival, however, the Wildcats quickly pivoted. Instead of waiting two hours for their buses to arrive from Champaign to pick them up, a team spokesman said the players and coaches took Ubers for the two-hour drive from Indianapolis and arrived about 10 p.m. local time, a total delay of about five hours.

UA support staffers and dozens of donors -- this happened to be the Wildcats' annual "booster" trip, where high-level donors are invited to accompany them -- waited until the buses arrived and were scheduled to make it to Champaign about midnight local time.