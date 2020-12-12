Arizona Wildcats cleared for fourth game in eight days, this time vs UTEP

Despite all the changes over the first 10 days of its season, Arizona warmed up to play its fourth game in the past eight days, Saturday against UTEP.
After going from Nov. 27 to Dec. 4 without a game, the Wildcats have since hosted and beaten Eastern Washington, NAU and Cal State Bakersfield.
The Wildcats had all 11 available scholarship players on hand, while guard Kerr Kriisa has been cleared to practice (COVID protocols) but not play in games (NCAA clearinghouse issue). Forward Daniel Batcho (knee) is also on hand to watch.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!