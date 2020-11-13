 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats confirm they received NLIs from Dezonie, Nowell and Simpson

Four-star shooting guard Shane Dezonie signed with the Arizona Wildcats on Nov. 11, 2020. 

 (Twitter / Shane Dezonie)

Arizona tweeted out welcomes to its three fall additions Friday morning, signaling the school has received their national letters-of-intent to play for the Wildcats in 2021-22.

Guards Shane Dezonie, K.J. Simpson and Shane Nowell all posted evidence on social media that they signed their letters on Wednesday, the first day of the signing period, though the school cannot publicize them until their letters have been received.

Dezonie also told the Star that he "fell in love" with UA in middle school, and quickly committed after being offered a scholarship last month.

