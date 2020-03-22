Arizona Wildcats contact Utah Valley grad transfer Isaiah White

Arizona has started pursuing grad transfer forward Isaiah White of Utah Valley, according to a tweet from his former club coach, Dinos Trigonis.
Arizona & USC are among the schools showing interest in 5th year grad transfer & former Belmont Shore standout 6-7 Isaiah White (Utah Valley). Athletic F averaged 14.5 ppg & 8.4 rpg as a junior. @GaryParrishCBS @jeffborzello @ebosshoops @EvanDaniels @FrankieBur @RobDauster— Dinos Trigonis (@trigonis30) March 22, 2020
The Wolverines' leading scorer last season (14.5 points), White won't have to be told what the playing experience is like at McKale Center since he's already been a part of it.
With White starting and playing 24 minutes on Dec. 6, 2018, Utah Valley put a scare in the Wildcats by leading 41-29 at halftime before Arizona won 80-69. White had five points and four rebounds, though he missed all three 3-pointers he took in that game.
White still isn't a big 3-point threat, shooting just 22.4% from beyond the arc last season, but he can get to the basket and the free-throw line. He took a team-high 6.5 average free throws per game and hit them at a 72.3% rate, while shooting 41.8% overall.
A Southern Californian who played for the Belmont Shore club team and Damien High School, White attended Salt Lake Community College before spending two seasons at Utah Valley. He recently entered the transfer portal.
Earlier in life, Dalen Terry had an idea about his future (we can tell him about that little typo later).
lol see you soon tuscon 🐻!! pic.twitter.com/wKcwJQVlaA— 4👼🏾 (@DalenTerry) March 22, 2020
Still no telling where UA recruiting target and Zeke Nnaji's former teammate, Kerwin Walton, is headed.