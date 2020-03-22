Arizona Wildcats contact Utah Valley grad transfer Isaiah White
Arizona Wildcats guard Brandon Randolph (5) jumps for the basket as he's defended by Utah Valley Wolverines guard Jake Toolson (2) and Utah Valley Wolverines guard Isaiah White (0) in the first half during a game at McKale Center on Dec. 6, 2018.

 Mamta Popat / Arizona Daily Star

Arizona has started pursuing grad transfer forward Isaiah White of Utah Valley, according to a tweet from his former club coach, Dinos Trigonis.

The Wolverines' leading scorer last season (14.5 points), White won't have to be told what the playing experience is like at McKale Center since he's already been a part of it.

With White starting and playing 24 minutes on Dec. 6, 2018, Utah Valley put a scare in the Wildcats by leading 41-29 at halftime before Arizona won 80-69.  White had five points and four rebounds, though he missed all three 3-pointers he took in that game.

White still isn't a big 3-point threat, shooting just 22.4% from beyond the arc last season, but he can get to the basket and the free-throw line. He took a team-high 6.5 average free throws per game and hit them at a 72.3% rate, while shooting 41.8% overall.

A Southern Californian who played for the Belmont Shore club team and Damien High School, White attended Salt Lake Community College before spending two seasons at Utah Valley. He recently entered the transfer portal.

