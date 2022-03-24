Arizona Wildcats could make 'Kenpom history' if they reach Final Four

SAN ANTONIO -- Not only is Kenpom predicting that Houston will beat Arizona 74-73 on Thursday, but the site's owner says the Wildcats will have to overcome some history to reach the Final Four.

No team that was unranked in the preseason AP Top 25 and then became a No. 1 NCAA Tournament seed has gone on to reach the Final Four.

Ken Pomeroy noted that the preseason AP Top 25 -- in which media carefully analyze the merits of each team, rather than bounce them up and down based on recent results -- has some predictive power in the postseason. Teams that are unranked rarely go on to achieve great success and teams that are ranked highly in the preseason rarely fail to reach the tournament, Pomeroy said.