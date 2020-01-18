Arizona Wildcats crush 20th-ranked Colorado Buffaloes 75-54 at McKale Center

The game started out in a defensive battle, with UA not scoring for the first three minutes and Colorado missing 5 of 7 shots through the first four minutes, when the Buffs still held a 7-5 lead. To that point, UA was 2 for 4, with Green hitting a stepback jumper and a layup that drew a foul, but the Wildcats also had three turnovers.

Thanks in part to Hazzard, who scored 24 points off the bench against Utah on Thursday, the Wildcats went on a 7-0 run to take a 12-12 lead with 11:17 left, when the McKale Center crowd began to pick up considerable energy.

With Colorado leading 10-5, Hazzard stole the ball from Colorado center Evan Battey under the basket, leading to a jumper from Mannion.

After both teams failed to score on their next possessions, Hazzard returned to can a 15-footer to tie the game at 10 and, after Battey missed inside, Mannion raced downcourt and made a layup over Wright.

Arizona extended their run to 14-2 over the middle of the first half, getting a jumper from Jemarl Baker, a 23-footer from Smith, and a rebound basket from Nnaji.

The Wildcats were playing for the second straight game without Jeter, who did not warm up with the Wildcats before Saturday's game after missing Thursday's UA-Utah game.