Arizona Wildcats' Daniel Batcho is healthy but won't play this season, Sean Miller says

"He rejoined us yesterday and it was good to see him," Miller said. "He's somewhat limited just because he's missed so much time but he's healthy and able to practice and be with us."

Arizona made Bennedict Mathurin available for comment on Tuesday, his first comments since Miller benched him for the start of the second half at Utah last Thursday, after which Mathurin responded with 22 points with 7-for-9 shooting on Saturday at Colorado.

"His response was exactly what I think any coach or any team would love to see in a player," Miller said. "He not only made his shots but his disposition, his attitude, the way he practiced, all of that was just excellent. I think it really says a lot about Benn's character, his future, being really really bright.

"That's why you come to a place like Arizona. You aren't just given everything. You're going to have to earn it. There's going to be some tough moments. But that's how you grow. That's how you learn and most importantly, that's how you prepare for life after college."

Miller said he and Mathurin had some hard talks between the Utah and Colorado games while Mathurin said he viewed them as a lesson.

"Just to remind me what my role was on the team," Mathurin said. "He told me for sure I will make mistakes during the game but I can't let it affect my game. I have to stay focused even if the game isn't going my way."