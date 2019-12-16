Stanford whips Oklahoma 73-54 in Hall of Fame Classic

Stanford head coach Jerod Haase cheers on his team during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Oklahoma, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Charlie Riedel

Arizona ranked No. 15 in the NCAA's first NET ratings of the season, but there's a surprise at the top of the Pac-12.

Stanford (9-1) has the highest rating among Pac-12 teams despite playing the 20th weakest schedule in Division I, according to Kenpom, and beating only one Kenpom 150 team (Oklahoma).

Oregon is 17th, followed by ASU (30), Colorado (31) and Washington (35).

San Diego State (10-0) debuted all the way at No. 3.

If the NET rankings seem a little off, they also did early last season before making more sense as the season went on.

NET ratings are primarily used to construct a sorting tool for which to begin evaluating teams for selection in the NCAA Tournament -- i.e., defining which games are top-tier "Quadrant 1" is based on what the NET ratings are of the teams competing in that game. A number of metrics are used to make the final selections.

As shown on UA's "team sheet" (attached to this post), the Wildcats now have an 0-2 record in Quadrant 1 games, and a 1-0 record in Quadrant 2. They are 5-0 in Quadrant 3 and 4-0 in Quadrant 4, with the average NET ratings of teams they have beaten at 157.

The human-powered AP Top 25 media poll, had the Wildcats at No. 16 while Gonzaga moved to No. 2 after beating them at McKale Center on Saturday. Oregon moved up to No. 8 after beating Michigan.

In the AP poll, SDSU is ranked No. 20 and Stanford received only three votes.

FWIW, I moved Gonzaga to No. 2 on my AP Top 25 ballot while moving Arizona down two spots to No. 19 and Oregon up one spot to No. 12. I dropped Colorado out and did not vote for Stanford.

Here's the entire Top 25 ballot I submitted:

1 Kansas

2 Gonzaga

3 Duke

4 Louisville

5 Ohio State

6 Virginia

7 Maryland

8 Kentucky

9 Memphis

10 Baylor

11 Auburn

12 Oregon

13 Michigan

14 Michigan State

15 Butler

16 Villanova

17 Dayton

18 Florida State

19 Arizona

20 San Diego State

21 West Virginia

22 Tennessee

23 Penn State

24 Wichita State

25 Texas

