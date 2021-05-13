 Skip to main content
Arizona Wildcats drop 'A Players Program' social media moniker, recruiting slogan
Arizona Wildcats drop 'A Players Program' social media moniker, recruiting slogan

  • Updated
UA Arizona Wildcats basketball logo

Arizona dropped its "A Players Program" moniker on social media Thursday, now going by @ArizonaMBB.

The "A Players Program" was a marketing and (mostly) recruiting slogan instituted by former coach Sean Miller. ArizonaMBB is of the standardized format used by many college basketball programs.

As part of his program's recruiting efforts, Miller had a logo showcased outside the Arizona locker room proclaiming the program was about players past, present and future. He encouraged many of his former players and Lute Olson-era players to come back to visit, too.

Miller also had UA install player portraits on the walls along the East entrance to the basketball program's McKale Center offices, with one area showcasing NBA draft picks under Miller and another showcasing NBA draft picks under Olson. No doubt recruits were encouraged to linger in that area.

But since the federal investigation into college basketball was made public in 2017, the moniker also took some hits.

