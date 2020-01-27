Arizona Wildcats drop back out of AP Top 25 poll

The Arizona Wildcats dropped back out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after losing at ASU on Saturday.
The Wildcats previously had been ranked all of this season except the week of Jan. 13, after they were swept in Oregon, but they reappeared at No. 22 last Monday after sweeping Utah and Colorado at home.
Arizona (13-6) will now play at Washington (12-9) on Thursday and at WSU (12-9) on Saturday.
The Wildcats are still No. 10 in the NCAA's NET rankings and are ranked No. 12 in Sagarin. CBS' updated Bracketology has them getting a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.
In the AP Top 25 poll, Oregon was ranked No. 11 and Colorado No. 20. Arizona received the 27th most voting points overall, while USC also picked up some (including mine).
On my AP ballot, I removed Arizona, Texas Tech and Memphis while moving Houston, LSU and USC in.
Last weekend, the Trojans took Oregon to double overtime, clobbered OSU at Corvallis (not easy to do this season) and have won four true road games overall, though they are hurt by not having played a lot of quadrant one or two games so far.
FWIW, this was my full ballot:
1 Baylor
2 Gonzaga
3 Kansas
4 San Diego State
5 Louisville
6 Duke
7 Villanova
8 Oregon
9 Florida State
10 Kentucky
11 Maryland
12 Dayton
13 Michigan State
14 Auburn
15 West Virginia
16 Seton Hall
17 Butler
18 Iowa
19 Illinois
20 Wichita State
21 Colorado
22 Houston
23 LSU
24 USC
25 Rutgers