Arizona Wildcats drop back out of AP Top 25 poll
  Updated

The Arizona Wildcats dropped back out of the Associated Press Top 25 poll after losing at ASU on Saturday.

The Wildcats previously had been ranked all of this season except the week of Jan. 13, after they were swept in Oregon, but they reappeared at No. 22 last Monday after sweeping Utah and Colorado at home.

Arizona (13-6) will now play at Washington (12-9) on Thursday and at WSU (12-9) on Saturday.

The Wildcats are still No. 10 in the NCAA's NET rankings and are ranked No. 12 in Sagarin. CBS' updated Bracketology has them getting a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In the AP Top 25 poll, Oregon was ranked No. 11 and Colorado No. 20. Arizona received the 27th most voting points overall, while USC also picked up some (including mine).

On my AP ballot, I removed Arizona, Texas Tech and Memphis while moving Houston, LSU and USC in.

Last weekend, the Trojans took Oregon to double overtime, clobbered OSU at Corvallis (not easy to do this season) and have won four true road games overall, though they are hurt by not having played a lot of quadrant one or two games so far.

FWIW, this was my full ballot:

1 Baylor

2 Gonzaga

3 Kansas

4 San Diego State

5 Louisville

6 Duke

7 Villanova

8 Oregon

9 Florida State

10 Kentucky

11 Maryland

12 Dayton

13 Michigan State

14 Auburn

15 West Virginia

16 Seton Hall

17 Butler

18 Iowa

19 Illinois

20 Wichita State

21 Colorado

22 Houston

23 LSU

24 USC

25 Rutgers

