Arizona Wildcats drop from No. 16 to 24 in AP Top 25 poll

Arizona stayed in the AP Top 25 poll Monday at No. 24 despite having lost three of its past four games.
The Wildcats were ranked No. 16 before losing to St. John's at the semi-neutral Chase Center in San Francisco. St. John's (11-2) picked up four points in the poll but remains unranked.
Gonzaga took over the No. 1 spot, while Oregon moved from No. 8 to No. 6. Unbeaten San Diego State moved to No. 15 while Washington was No. 20.
Colorado received the 27th most voting points.
FWIW, I dropped UA and moved Colorado in at No. 23. Here was the AP ballot I submitted:
1 Gonzaga
2 Duke
3 Ohio State
4 Louisville
5 Kansas
6 Baylor
7 San Diego State
8 Auburn
9 Oregon
10 Villanova
11 Memphis
12 Maryland
13 Virginia
14 Michigan
15 Michigan State
16 Butler
17 Kentucky
18 Florida State
19 West Virginia
20 Wichita State
21 Penn State
22 Iowa
23 Colorado
24 Indiana
25 Dayton
NBC's Rob Dauster says the Wildcats (those of both Tucson and Lexington) are overrated.
Kenpom (14) and Sagarin (24) and the NET (19) all still include Arizona among their top 25 teams. The NET also has Stanford at No. 12 and Oregon at 13.
ESPN's updated Bracketology has Arizona as a No. 5 NCAA Tournament seed.