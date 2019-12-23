Arizona Wildcats drop from No. 16 to 24 in AP Top 25 poll
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats drop from No. 16 to 24 in AP Top 25 poll

  • Updated

Arizona coach Sean Miller shouts instructions to his players during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against St. John's on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in San Francisco. (AP Photo/D. Ross Cameron)

 D. Ross Cameron

Arizona stayed in the AP Top 25 poll Monday at No. 24 despite having lost three of its past four games.

The Wildcats were ranked No. 16 before losing to St. John's at the semi-neutral Chase Center in San Francisco. St. John's (11-2) picked up four points in the poll but remains unranked.

Gonzaga took over the No. 1 spot, while Oregon moved from No. 8 to No. 6. Unbeaten San Diego State moved to No. 15 while Washington was No. 20.

Colorado received the 27th most voting points.

FWIW, I dropped UA and moved Colorado in at No. 23. Here was the AP ballot I submitted:

1 Gonzaga

2 Duke

3 Ohio State

4 Louisville

5 Kansas

6 Baylor

7 San Diego State

8 Auburn

9 Oregon

10 Villanova

11 Memphis

12 Maryland

13 Virginia

14 Michigan

15 Michigan State

16 Butler

17 Kentucky

18 Florida State

19 West Virginia

20 Wichita State

21 Penn State

22 Iowa

23 Colorado

24 Indiana

25 Dayton

NBC's Rob Dauster says the Wildcats (those of both Tucson and Lexington) are overrated.

Kenpom (14) and Sagarin (24) and the NET (19) all still include Arizona among their top 25 teams. The NET also has Stanford at No. 12 and Oregon at 13.

ESPN's updated Bracketology has Arizona as a No. 5 NCAA Tournament seed.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News