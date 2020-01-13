Arizona Wildcats drop out of AP Top 25 for first time this season

Arizona fell out of the AP Top 25 poll for the first time this season after being swept in Oregon over the weekend, collecting the 33rd most total points.
The Wildcats were ranked No. 21 in the preseason, rose to No. 12 after winning the Wooden Legacy over Thanksgiving weekend and had slipped to 24, 25, and 24 over the previous three weeks.
The computers mostly like the Wildcats (11-4, 1-2) better, however, since the Wildcats have played Top 10 teams in Baylor, Oregon and Gonzaga. Arizona is No. 18 in Kenpom and the NET, No. 16 in Torvik but No. 39 in Sagarin.
FWIW, I didn't have Arizona in my ballot last week but did move out Virginia and Texas Tech. I also leapfrogged Baylor over Duke and Gonzaga into the No. 1 spot because the Bears' overall accomplishments are now stronger after two major road wins last week, even though the Blue Devils and Zags did not lose.
Here's my entire AP Top 25 ballot:
1 Baylor
2 Duke
3 Gonzaga
4 San Diego State
5 Auburn
6 Oregon
7 Kansas
8 Kentucky
9 Maryland
10 Villanova
11 Louisville
12 Butler
13 West Virginia
14 Florida State
15 Michigan State
16 Wichita State
17 Dayton
18 Memphis
19 Seton Hall
20 Colorado
21 Michigan
22 Ohio State
23 Arkansas
24 Penn State
25 Iowa
All of our coverage from Corvallis was linked on this overnight post.