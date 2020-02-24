Arizona Wildcats drop out of AP Top 25 poll again; ASU just misses

Arizona's home loss to Oregon sent it out of the Associated Press Top 25 again, continuing a pattern in which the Wildcats have dropped out of the poll every other week since Jan. 13.
Arizona collected the 28th most voting points while ASU was the first team outside the poll with the 26th most points overall. In the Pac-12, Oregon stayed at No. 14 while Colorado dropped three spots to No. 21.
At the top, Kansas took over the No. 1 spot after beating Baylor in Waco.
The Wildcats remain high in the computer rankings: They are No. 8 in the NET, No. 13 in Kenpom and No. 23 in Sagarin.
However, bracket projections from CBS and ESPN now have the Wildcats out of the Western pods for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament: CBS has UA a No. 7 in the Midwest, starting in Greensboro, N.C., while ESPN has them as a No. 6 in the South, starting in Albany, N.Y.
Here was the ballot I sent the AP FWIW:
1 Kansas
2 Baylor
3 Gonzaga
4 San Diego State
5 Dayton
6 Duke
7 Maryland
8 Kentucky
9 Florida State
10 Louisville
11 Seton Hall
12 Villanova
13 Oregon
14 Creighton
15 BYU
16 Auburn
17 Iowa
18 Penn State
19 West Virginia
20 Texas Tech
21 Colorado
22 Houston
23 Ohio State
24 Arizona State
25 Michigan