Arizona Wildcats drop out of AP Top 25 poll again; ASU just misses

Arizona Wildcats drop out of AP Top 25 poll again; ASU just misses

  • Updated
Oregon St Arizona St Basketball

Arizona State's Alonzo Verge (11) flexes his muscles after drawing a foul for a three point play against Oregon State during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Tempe, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

 Darryl Webb

Arizona's home loss to Oregon sent it out of the Associated Press Top 25 again, continuing a pattern in which the Wildcats have dropped out of the poll every other week since Jan. 13.

Arizona collected the 28th most voting points while ASU was the first team outside the poll with the 26th most points overall. In the Pac-12, Oregon stayed at No. 14 while Colorado dropped three spots to No. 21.

At the top, Kansas took over the No. 1 spot after beating Baylor in Waco.

The Wildcats remain high in the computer rankings: They are No. 8 in the NET, No. 13 in Kenpom and No. 23 in Sagarin.

However, bracket projections from CBS and ESPN now have the Wildcats out of the Western pods for the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament: CBS has UA a No. 7 in the Midwest, starting in Greensboro, N.C., while ESPN has them as a No. 6 in the South, starting in Albany, N.Y.

Here was the ballot I sent the AP FWIW:

1 Kansas

2 Baylor

3 Gonzaga

4 San Diego State

5 Dayton

6 Duke

7 Maryland

8 Kentucky

9 Florida State

10 Louisville

11 Seton Hall

12 Villanova

13 Oregon

14 Creighton

15 BYU

16 Auburn

17 Iowa

18 Penn State

19 West Virginia

20 Texas Tech

21 Colorado

22 Houston

23 Ohio State

24 Arizona State

25 Michigan

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News