Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 10 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, after losing at Utah and beating California at home on Sunday.
Among Arizona opponents this season, Tennessee was No. 7, Indiana was 14, UCLA 19, Creighton 21 and San Diego State 22. The Wildcats will face Indiana on Saturday in Las Vegas, and host Tennessee at McKale Center on Dec. 17.
Meanwhile, ASU picked up the 30th most points in voting while Utah (7-2) had the 31st most. The Utes also won at Washington State over the weekend while ASU (8-1) won at Colorado and beat Stanford at home.
FWIW, here was the ballot I sent to the AP this week:
1 Houston
2 Texas
3 Virginia
4 Purdue
5 Connecticut
6 Auburn
7 Arkansas
8 Tennessee
9 Kansas
10 Alabama
11 Arizona
12 Duke
13 Baylor
14 Indiana
15 Gonzaga
16 Illinois
17 UCLA
18 Kentucky
19 Maryland
20 Iowa State
21 Creighton
22 San Diego State
23 Mississippi State
24 Ohio State
25 Miami FL