Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 10 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

  • Updated

Utah center Keba Keita (13) defends against Arizona guard Pelle Larsson (3) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

 Rick Bowmer

Arizona dropped from No. 4 to No. 10 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, after losing at Utah and beating California at home on Sunday.

Among Arizona opponents this season, Tennessee was No. 7, Indiana was 14, UCLA 19, Creighton 21 and San Diego State 22. The Wildcats will face Indiana on Saturday in Las Vegas, and host Tennessee at McKale Center on Dec. 17.

Meanwhile, ASU picked up the 30th most points in voting while Utah (7-2) had the 31st most. The Utes also won at Washington State over the weekend while ASU (8-1) won at Colorado and beat Stanford at home.

FWIW, here was the ballot I sent to the AP this week:

1 Houston

2 Texas

3 Virginia

4 Purdue

5 Connecticut

6 Auburn

7 Arkansas

8 Tennessee

9 Kansas

10 Alabama

11 Arizona

12 Duke

13 Baylor

14 Indiana

15 Gonzaga

16 Illinois

17 UCLA

18 Kentucky

19 Maryland

20 Iowa State

21 Creighton

22 San Diego State

23 Mississippi State

24 Ohio State

25 Miami FL

