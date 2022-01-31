Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 7 in AP Top 25 poll while UCLA rises to No. 3 spot

Arizona dropped four spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, while UCLA moved up to No. 3 after beating the Wildcats 75-59 on Feb. 25 at Pauley Pavilion.

That sets up another Top 10 showdown in the rematch Thursday at McKale Center (6 p.m., ESPN).

The Wildcats are No. 3 in the NET, and No. 4 in both Kenpom and Sagarin.

FWIW, I moved UA down from No. 6 to No. 8 on my AP ballot while putting UCLA at No. 3.