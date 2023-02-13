After losing at Stanford on Saturday, Arizona dropped four spots to No 8 in the Associated Press Top 25.
Meanwhile, CBS' updated bracket projection Monday dropped the Wildcats to a No. 3 seed in the East region, with first-weekend games in Denver. ESPN had UA a No. 1 in its projection Friday but hasn't updated since then.
The computer metrics all have Arizona in range that would suggest a No. 3 seed, too: UA is No. 9 in Torvik, 10 in Sagarin, 10 in NET and 13 in Kenpom.
In the AP poll, UCLA moved into the Wildcats' former spot at No. 4 after sweeping the Oregon trip while, of UA's other opponents this season, Tennessee fell from No. 6 to No. 10, San Diego State moved up four spots to No. 21 and Creighton moved up five spots to No. 18.
FWIW, here's my AP ballot.