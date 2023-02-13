After losing at Stanford on Saturday, Arizona dropped four spots to No 8 in the Associated Press Top 25.

Meanwhile, CBS' updated bracket projection Monday dropped the Wildcats to a No. 3 seed in the East region, with first-weekend games in Denver. ESPN had UA a No. 1 in its projection Friday but hasn't updated since then.

The computer metrics all have Arizona in range that would suggest a No. 3 seed, too: UA is No. 9 in Torvik, 10 in Sagarin, 10 in NET and 13 in Kenpom.