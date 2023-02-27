Arizona's loss to ASU cost the Wildcats only one spot in the Associated Press Top 25, but two major bracket projections now have UA as a No. 3 NCAA Tournament seed.

The Wildcats (24-5, 13-5), now No. 8 in the AP poll, went from a No. 2 seed in the NCAA's early bracket reveal on Feb. 18 to a projected No. 3 according to CBS and ESPN. In both CBS' updated bracket projection and the a tweet update from ESPN's Joe Lunardi, the Wildcats are listed as the No. 3 in the Midwest Region.

The No. 3 seed projection is consistent with UA's computer rankings. Torvik and Sagarin have the Wildcats at No. 9, while Kenpom and the NET have them at No. 11.

UCLA was listed as the West's Regions No. 2 seed in the CBS projection, though the Bruins remained No. 4 in the AP poll after sweeping Utah and Colorado on the road over the weekend. UCLA is also No. 4 in the NET.

Although Creighton dropped out of the AP poll after losing to Marquette and Villanova, Arizona still has four wins over Top 25 teams and is 7-2 in Quad 1 opportunities. The Wildcats are 6-3 in Quad 2 games but don't have any Quad 3 or 4 losses with WSU remaining No. 75 in the NET. (Quad ranking system explained here).

Among other teams Arizona has played this season, Tennessee remained at No. 12 in the AP poll, while Indiana rose from 17 to 15 and San Diego State jumped from 21 to 18.