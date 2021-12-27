Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 9 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

After losing 77-73 at Tennessee last week, Arizona dropped three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 9 on Monday.

Tennessee (9-2) moved up from 19 to 14, while USC (12-0) hopped in front of the Wildcats to No. 7. UCLA (8-1) remained at No. 5.

The Wildcats (11-1) were scheduled to face both the Bruins and Trojans over the next week in Los Angeles, but those games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the UCLA and USC programs.

Arizona instead is now scheduled to host Washington on Jan. 3 at McKale Center in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and then moved to Jan. 25 because of the Huskies' COVID issues. When the Los Angeles trip was called off, the Washington game was moved into the Jan. 3 window, freeing up the Jan. 25 date for another potential game.