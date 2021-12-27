Arizona Wildcats drop to No. 9 in Associated Press Top 25 poll

After losing 77-73 at Tennessee last week, Arizona dropped three spots in the Associated Press Top 25 to No. 9 on Monday.
Tennessee (9-2) moved up from 19 to 14, while USC (12-0) hopped in front of the Wildcats to No. 7. UCLA (8-1) remained at No. 5.
The Wildcats (11-1) were scheduled to face both the Bruins and Trojans over the next week in Los Angeles, but those games were postponed because of COVID-19 issues within the UCLA and USC programs.
Arizona instead is now scheduled to host Washington on Jan. 3 at McKale Center in a game that was originally scheduled for Dec. 3 and then moved to Jan. 25 because of the Huskies' COVID issues. When the Los Angeles trip was called off, the Washington game was moved into the Jan. 3 window, freeing up the Jan. 25 date for another potential game.
Arizona also remained in the Top 10 among the computer metrics. The Wildcats are No. 2 in the NCAA's NET, No. 4 in Torvik, No. 6 in Sagarin, and No. 7 in Kenpom.
FWIW, here's my AP ballot.
Arizona nominated Bennedict Mathurin for Pac-12 Player of the Week, after he scored 28 points in the Wildcats' loss at Tennessee.
Other top nominees included Oregon State's Jerod Lucas, who had 24 to help the Beavers snap a 10-game losing streak by beating Nicholls State, Cal's Grant Anticevich, who hit seven 3-pointers and had a double-double in a win over Pacific; and Stanford's Spencer Jones, who averaged 20 points and six rebounds in wins over Wyoming and Liberty.