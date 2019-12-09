Arizona dropped three spots to No. 15 in the AP Top 25 poll after losing their first game of the season, at Baylor on Saturday, while the Bears rose seven spots to No. 11.
Gonzaga (10-1), which will face the Wildcats (9-1) on Saturday at McKale Center, rose from No. 9 to No. 6 after beating Washington in Seattle on Sunday (and Texas Southern earlier in the week).
Among other Pac-12 teams, Oregon (7-2) rose three spots to No. 10 after beating Hawaii, while Colorado (7-1) dropped from 20 to 24 after losing at Kansas. Washington dropped out of the AP Top 25 after losing to the Zags.
Unbeaten San Diego State (10-0), meanwhile, moved into the poll for the first time this season at No. 25. The Aztecs are not playing UA this season but have beaten BYU, Creighton and Iowa.
FWIW, I moved Arizona from 15 to 17 on my ballot. I had Gonzaga 7, Baylor 11, Colorado 16, and SDSU 23.
Arizona is ranked No. 18 in Kenpom and No. 15 in Sagarin. The NCAA's NET ratings have not yet been released.
The Wildcats' next opponent, Omaha, dropped to 5-6 after losing to NAU on Sunday in Prescott Valley. The Mavericks beat Washington State 85-77 on Nov. 21 at Pullman, however.