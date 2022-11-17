Arizona Wildcats enjoy first-half romp over Utah Tech, take 49-21 halftime lead

Arizona's Azuolas Tubelis, Kerr Kriisa and Cedric Henderson all showered Utah Tech with double-figure scoring efforts in the first half to help Arizona take a 49-21 halftime lead over Utah Tech at McKale Center in the Wildcats’ final tuneup before the Maui Invitational.

The Wildcats also held Utah Tech -- the St. George, Utah school known as Dixie State last season -- to just 18.9% shooting, including only 3 for 16 from 3-point range.

Tubelis scored 15 points on 7-for-8 shooting while collecting five rebounds, Kriisa had 11 points while hitting 3 of 4 3-pointers and Henderson had 10 points on 4 for 6 shooting. It was Henderson’s biggest scoring effort of his three Arizona games so far since transferring from Campbell last spring.

The Trailblazers took an early 4-0 lead and tried to defend the Wildcats with a zone defense but the Wildcats quickly tore through it. Arizona put together two 10-0 runs to take a 20-6 lead just seven minutes into the game.

After Henderson hit a 3-pointer to give UA a 23-8 lead, the Wildcats were shooting 75.0% from the field and had made all five 3-pointers they tried. Arizona actually hit its first six 3s overall while later cruising to a 30-point lead when Kriisa hit two free throws with three seconds left.