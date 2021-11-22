Arizona Wildcats enter AP Top 25 poll at No. 17 in first ranking since February 2020

An overtime win over Wichita State and blowout of then-fourth-ranked Michigan vaulted Arizona into the Associated Press Top 25 poll at No. 17, the Wildcats' first appearance in the poll since Feb. 17, 2020.

The Wildcats were not ranked at all last season, even though they were eligible for the AP poll and played well enough to likely earn an NCAA Tournament bid had they not self-sanctioned a postseason ban.

Arizona was ranked as high as No. 12 in 2019-20, right after they beat Pepperdine, Penn and Wake Forest to win the Wooden Legacy title They have only one scholarship player left from that season, center Christian Koloko, who earned the Main Event MVP on Sunday after averaging 17.5 points, 9.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks against Wichita State and Michigan.

Koloko, who also had 16 points, five rebounds and two blocks in just 20 minutes against North Dakota State earlier last week, is also a top candidate to win this week's Pac-12 Player of the Week award that will be announced later Monday.