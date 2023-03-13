Arizona remained at No. 8 in the final Associated Press Top 25 poll of the season, one spot below UCLA.

The Bruins sank from No. 2 to No. 7 after losing to the Wildcats in the Pac-12 Tournament championship game while Alabama took the top spot over Houston, which fell to No 3.

The rankings compared somewhat with the NCAA's official seeding list, which had UCLA No. 5 and Arizona No. 7, while Alabama was the No. 1 overall seed.

Among other teams Arizona has played so far this season, San Diego State rose from No. 20 to 18, Tennessee dropped from 17 to 20, Indiana dropped from 19 to 21 and Creighton fell out of the poll from the No. 24 spot.

Arizona also carries a No. 10 ranking in the NET and Kenpom into the NCAA Tournament, while Sagarin has the Wildcats at No. 8.