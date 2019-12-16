Arizona Wildcats forward Stone Gettings now 'symptom-free,' Sean Miller says

Arizona forward Stone Gettings is free of symptoms from the concussion he suffered on Nov. 29, UA coach Sean Miller said on his radio show Monday.
Miller said Gettings is now able to do some non-contact work in practice and has a chance of playing Saturday, when UA will face St. John's in San Francisco. But Miller expressed the most optimism that Gettings would be with the Wildcats fully into Pac-12 play.
"It's looking more and more promising that when we return from the holidays that he can resume and be a part of what we do, hopefully for the rest of the season," Miller said. "If you think about it, he only has this one year with us and no one feels worse than him that he's missing time."
Gettings suffered a concussion and facial fracture against Penn in the Wooden Legacy on Nov. 29. Miller has said he will likely need to wear a mask for a while upon returning to protect his face, though it is the concussion that has held Gettings back from competition.
Gettings was unable to even attend UA games until last Wednesday against Omaha in order to shield him from light and noise while he still had concussion symptoms.
Miller said Gettings initially had a "high number of symptoms" and that he could have faced nearly a month before returning but his healing has accelerated enough for him to give shooting and other non-contact work a try.
"We'll see how he does," Miller said. "That could stir up a few symptoms ... but I think Stone's going to make tremendous progress this week."
UA is taking two days off this week and Miller's weekly news conference is not expected to be held until Thursday, though he did make his weekly radio appearance Monday evening.