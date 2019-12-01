Pepperdine Arizona Basketball

Pepperdine center Victor Ohia Obioha, left, competes for a rebound with Arizona forward Stone Gettings during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Wooden Legacy tournament in Anaheim, Calif., Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019. (AP Photo/Alex Gallardo)

 Alex Gallardo

Arizona forward Stone Gettings will not play Sunday against Wake Forest because of what UA officials are now calling a concussion.

Gettings was hit hard during the second half of UA's win over Penn on Friday and UA coach Sean Miller said after the game that he did not have concussion symptoms.

UA players and coaches were not available for comment Saturday but a team spokesman said in the late morning that nothing had changed. Now UA says Gettings developed concussion symptoms as Saturday went on.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles