Arizona forward Stone Gettings will not play Sunday against Wake Forest because of what UA officials are now calling a concussion.
Gettings was hit hard during the second half of UA's win over Penn on Friday and UA coach Sean Miller said after the game that he did not have concussion symptoms.
UA players and coaches were not available for comment Saturday but a team spokesman said in the late morning that nothing had changed. Now UA says Gettings developed concussion symptoms as Saturday went on.