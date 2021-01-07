Arizona Wildcats freshman Daniel Batcho goes through first warmups after knee injury

Arizona freshman forward Daniel Batcho ran through the Wildcats' early pregame warmups Thursday evening at McKale Center, a sign his injured right knee has made significant progress.
A UA spokesman said it was part of Batcho's rehabilitation, which also includes light non-contact drill work on the side during practices, but offered no timeline for his return.
UA said on Nov. 5 that Batcho had surgery on his right knee in October and that he would not be reevaluated until late January. But based on the fact that Batcho was dunking, jogging and shooting his way through early pregame drills, a return might not be too far off.
A freshman from Paris, Batcho was expected to be the fourth or fifth player in the rotation for UA's two post spots but he could have been used heavily last Saturday at Washington State, when all four of the Wildcats' other big men ran into foul trouble. UA played freshman win Bennedict Mathurin heavily at power forward as a result.
Under normal circumstances, a player not coming back until midseason could opt to redshirt and preserve a year of eligibility, but the NCAA is not counting this season of eligibility for any winter sports athlete, so the Wildcats and Batcho have nothing to lose by playing him in any role.