 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Arizona Wildcats freshman Kerr Kriisa will wear same No. 25 as his namesake, Steve Kerr
editor's pick

Arizona Wildcats freshman Kerr Kriisa will wear same No. 25 as his namesake, Steve Kerr

  • Updated
uabkb 88-p3.jpg

Arizona guard Steve Kerr against Illinois at McKale Center on Jan. 30, 1988. Photo by Elizabeth Mangelsdorf / Arizona Daily Star

 Elizabeth Mangelsdorf / Arizona Daily Star

While playing for Lithuanian club Zalgiris last season, Kerr Krissa wore No. 77. Then he wore No. 44 while playing for his native Estonia in the Baltic Way Cup event over the summer.

Neither of those numbers, of course, will cut it at Arizona for a guy named Kerr.

So naturally, the UA freshman guard will wear the same No. 25 his namesake, Steve Kerr, wore more than three decades ago while starring for the Wildcats (ICYMI, this was even though Kriisa initially had no idea Steve Kerr played for the Wildcats in college -- his father named him Kerr after watching Steve Kerr play for the 1990s-era Bulls).

While Steve Kerr's jersey is hanging on the wall inside McKale Center, the school does not retire individual numbers, so Kriisa is eligible to wear it.

Kriisa's jersey number was among the reveals made Friday, when Arizona was able to post its official 2020-21 roster just about an hour after making Brandon Williams' departure official.

Normally, of course, UA posting its roster is no big deal. The Wildcats have had their 2020-21 roster lined up since Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis committed in late May.

But since nine of their 13 players are newcomers (counting James Akinjo, who arrived last January from Georgetown), it might be noteworthy looking at all the heights, weights and jersey numbers they are listed with.

(Our most recent stories about each player are linked to their names below if you missed any of them).

The newcomers

0 Bennedict Mathurin, Fr., 6-6, 195

1 Daniel Batcho, Fr., 6-10, 240

4 Dalen Terry, Fr., 6-7, 190

5 Tibet Gorener, Fr., 6-8, 200

10 Azuolas Tubelis, Fr., 6-10, 240

13 James Akinjo, Jr., 6-0, 180

20 Tautvilas Tubelis, Fr., 6-7, 210

25 Kerr Kriisa, Fr., 6-2, 165

31 Terrell Brown, Sr., 6-1, 175

Returners

3 Jemarl Baker, Jr., 6-4, 200

11 Ira Lee, Sr., 6-7, 240

21 Jordan Brown, So., 6-11, 210

35 Christian Koloko, So., 7-0, 220

Walk-ons

50 Jordan Mains, So., 6-6, 200

53 Grant Weitman, Fr., 6-3, 180

54 Matt Weyand, Sr., 6-5, 200

Of possible interest:

-- Baker grabbed No. 3, the number Dylan Smith wore last season, after wearing No. 10 last season.

-- While Akinjo wore No. 3 at Georgetown last season, he will wear 13 now.

-- Koloko was listed five pounds heavier than he was entering last season.

Tags

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News