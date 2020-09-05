Arizona Wildcats freshman Kerr Kriisa will wear same No. 25 as his namesake, Steve Kerr

While playing for Lithuanian club Zalgiris last season, Kerr Krissa wore No. 77. Then he wore No. 44 while playing for his native Estonia in the Baltic Way Cup event over the summer.
Neither of those numbers, of course, will cut it at Arizona for a guy named Kerr.
So naturally, the UA freshman guard will wear the same No. 25 his namesake, Steve Kerr, wore more than three decades ago while starring for the Wildcats (ICYMI, this was even though Kriisa initially had no idea Steve Kerr played for the Wildcats in college -- his father named him Kerr after watching Steve Kerr play for the 1990s-era Bulls).
While Steve Kerr's jersey is hanging on the wall inside McKale Center, the school does not retire individual numbers, so Kriisa is eligible to wear it.
Kriisa's jersey number was among the reveals made Friday, when Arizona was able to post its official 2020-21 roster just about an hour after making Brandon Williams' departure official.
Normally, of course, UA posting its roster is no big deal. The Wildcats have had their 2020-21 roster lined up since Lithuanian twins Azuolas and Tautvilas Tubelis committed in late May.
But since nine of their 13 players are newcomers (counting James Akinjo, who arrived last January from Georgetown), it might be noteworthy looking at all the heights, weights and jersey numbers they are listed with.
(Our most recent stories about each player are linked to their names below if you missed any of them).
The newcomers
0 Bennedict Mathurin, Fr., 6-6, 195
1 Daniel Batcho, Fr., 6-10, 240
4 Dalen Terry, Fr., 6-7, 190
5 Tibet Gorener, Fr., 6-8, 200
10 Azuolas Tubelis, Fr., 6-10, 240
13 James Akinjo, Jr., 6-0, 180
20 Tautvilas Tubelis, Fr., 6-7, 210
25 Kerr Kriisa, Fr., 6-2, 165
31 Terrell Brown, Sr., 6-1, 175
Returners
3 Jemarl Baker, Jr., 6-4, 200
11 Ira Lee, Sr., 6-7, 240
21 Jordan Brown, So., 6-11, 210
35 Christian Koloko, So., 7-0, 220
Walk-ons
50 Jordan Mains, So., 6-6, 200
53 Grant Weitman, Fr., 6-3, 180
54 Matt Weyand, Sr., 6-5, 200
Of possible interest:
-- Baker grabbed No. 3, the number Dylan Smith wore last season, after wearing No. 10 last season.
-- While Akinjo wore No. 3 at Georgetown last season, he will wear 13 now.
-- Koloko was listed five pounds heavier than he was entering last season.
