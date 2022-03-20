Arizona Wildcats get Kerr Kriisa back, take 39-36 halftime lead over TCU

SAN DIEGO — Christian Koloko had 18 points in the first half alone, while Arizona put point guard Kerr Kriisa back on the floor for the first time in four games, as the Wildcats took a 39-36 halftime lead over ninth-seeded TCU in a second-round NCAA Tournament game on Sunday at Viejas Arena.
Having suffered a sprained ankle on March 10 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals, Kriisa did not start but entered the game at the first media timeout, when the Wildcats trailed 12-6 with 15:36 left in the first half.
The Wildcats immediately began looking more like their top-seeded selves at that point, tying the game at 17 four minutes later.
They went on to take leads of up to five points toward the end of the half before TCU center Eddie Lampkin hit 2 of 4 free throws in the final minute to pull the Horned Frogs within a possession at halftime. UA's Dalen Terry missed a half-court shot as time expired.
Coming off a performance Friday against Wright State in which he had 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots, Koloko added six rebounds to his 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting Sunday. Bennedict Mathurin had 10 points while hitting 2 of 3 3-pointers.
The Wildcats shot 48.4% from the field despite missing their first six shots while TCU shot 40.0% and made just 3 of 14 3-pointers. Chuck O'Bannon, a transfer from USC, led TCU with 13 points.
Arizona fell behind 8-9 while missing its first six shots. The Wildcats didn’t score for over two minutes until Koloko put back a missed shot from Azuolas Tubelis with 17:51 left in the half.
Justin Kier, starting for the fourth straight game for Kriisa, scored twice on layups to pull UA within 10-6 before TCU’s Mike Miles hit a 12-footer. Mathurin was called for an offensive foul on the other end, leaving the Frogs with a 12-6 lead at the first media timeout.
But Kriisa came in after the timeout and led the Wildcats into a tie at 17, taking a charge less than a minute after getting on the floor and pulling down a rebound while Koloko took over offensively.
Koloko scored Arizona’s next 12 points while UA took an 18-17 lead when he converted a three-point play immediately after the first timeout. Koloko later dunked to tie the game again at 24 entering a timeout with 6:42 left in the half.
The winner of Sunday’s game will play a Sweet 16 South Region game in San Antonio against Houston on Thursday at about 6:45 p.m. The fifth-seeded Cougars beat No. 4 Illinois 68-53 on Sunday.
