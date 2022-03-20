Arizona Wildcats get Kerr Kriisa back, take 39-36 halftime lead over TCU

SAN DIEGO — Christian Koloko had 18 points in the first half alone, while Arizona put point guard Kerr Kriisa back on the floor for the first time in four games, as the Wildcats took a 39-36 halftime lead over ninth-seeded TCU in a second-round NCAA Tournament game on Sunday at Viejas Arena.

Having suffered a sprained ankle on March 10 in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals, Kriisa did not start but entered the game at the first media timeout, when the Wildcats trailed 12-6 with 15:36 left in the first half.

The Wildcats immediately began looking more like their top-seeded selves at that point, tying the game at 17 four minutes later.

They went on to take leads of up to five points toward the end of the half before TCU center Eddie Lampkin hit 2 of 4 free throws in the final minute to pull the Horned Frogs within a possession at halftime. UA's Dalen Terry missed a half-court shot as time expired.

Coming off a performance Friday against Wright State in which he had 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists and five blocked shots, Koloko added six rebounds to his 18 points on 7-for-8 shooting Sunday. Bennedict Mathurin had 10 points while hitting 2 of 3 3-pointers.