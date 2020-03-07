Arizona Wildcats get No. 5 Pac-12 Tournament seed, will face Washington again Wednesday

ASU's 83-74 win over Washington State on Saturday kept Arizona from grabbing a bye in the Pac-12 Tournament, and the Wildcats will now be seeded No. 5 and face No. 12 Washington on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. in a first-round game in Las Vegas.
After Utah beat Colorado and UCLA beat UCLA in a pair of close games earlier Saturday, the Arizona-Washington on Saturday became irrelevant in terms of Pac-12 Tournament seeding, although now it is a warmup for Wednesday's tournament game.
ASU will earn either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed depending on the Stanford-Oregon result later Saturday.
Here's how the tournament looks as of now:
Wednesday
No. 8 Oregon State vs. No. 9 Utah, noon, Pac-12 Networks
No. 5 Arizona vs No. 12 Washington, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 7 seed vs No. 10 California, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 6 seed vs. No. 11 Washington State, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Thursday
No. 1 Oregon vs. 8/9 winner, noon, Pac-12 Networks
No. 4 seed vs. 5/12 winner, 2:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 2 UCLA vs. 7/10 winner, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
No. 3 seed vs. 6/11 winner, 8:30 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
Friday
1/8/9 winner vs. 4/5/12 winner, 6 p.m., Pac-12 Networks
2/7/10 winner vs. 3/6/11 winner, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Saturday, March 14
Championship game, 7:30 p.m., FS1