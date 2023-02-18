The NCAA tournament selection committee gave Arizona a peek at its possible Selection Sunday present, and it was about as much as the Wildcats could probably ask for.

During its annual early selection reveal show Saturday, the committee assigned UA a No. 2 seed in the West -- the sixth overall spot -- meaning the Wildcats would have an opportunity to play second-weekend games in Las Vegas.

That was a significant geographic edge over UCLA, which as the eighth seed overall was made the East’s No. 2 seed, meaning the Bruins would head to New York if they won their first two tournament games.

But Bradley AD Chris Reynolds, chair of this year's tournament committee, told NCAA.com that there were “razor-thin differences between those teams” on the No. 2 line and there’s also three more weeks of games in which things could change.

UCLA (22-4, 13-2) was two games behind Arizona (23-4 overall and 12-4 in the Pac-12) in the Pac-12 loss column entering Saturday but are scheduled to host the Wildcats on March 4 at Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles. Arizona beat UCLA 58-52 in their first meeting on Jan. 21 at McKale Center.

Regardless of the region they are ultimately assigned, as loing as they don’t fall below the No. 4 seed line, the Wildcats are likely to lead a four-team pod that would play first-weekend games in either Sacramento, California or Denver. Two wins there would put Arizona in the Sweet 16 at the regional site it is assigned to, either Las Vegas (West), New York (East), Kansas City (Midwest) or Louisville (South).

If the West seeds all remain the same on Selection Sunday and win their first two NCAA Tournament games, Arizona would face No. 3 Kansas State in the Sweet 16 and either No. 1 Kansas or No. 4 Gonzaga in the West Regional Final (Elite Eight).

Since the committee began holding the early reveal in 2017, Arizona has been among the top 16 teams three times. The Wildcats were assigned a No. 3 seed in the 2017 early reveal but ultimately received a No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament but in 2018 (No. 4) and 2022 (No. 1) Arizona kept the same seed that it was given in the early reveal.

In this year’s early reveal, Alabama was given the No. 1 overall seed and placed in the South region, while Houston was No. 2 overall and assigned to the Midwest. Purdue was the third overall seed, given the No. 1 spot in the East while Kansas was the fourth, made the No. 1 seed in the West.

Both Arizona AD Dave Heeke and former UA athletic director Greg Byrne of Alabama are on this year’s selection committee. Heeke is serving the first of a five-year term.

Here's how each region's top four seeds look as of Saturday's early reveal, with seed in each region and overall seed in parentheses. Reynolds said Miami (Fla.), Creighton, Saint Mary's and UConn also received consideration to be among the top 16 teams.

West

1. Kansas (4)

2. Arizona (6)

3. Kansas State (12)

4. Gonzaga (15)

South

1. Alabama (1)

2. Baylor (7)

3. Virginia (10)

4. Indiana (13)

Midwest

1. Houston (2)

2. Texas (5)

3. Tennessee (10)

4. Xavier (16)

East

1. Purdue (4)

2. UCLA (8)

3. Iowa State (11)